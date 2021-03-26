education

Relief fund started for college instructors who lost classes

College educators are taking a hit amid the COVID-19 pandemic with lower student enrollment.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- College educators are taking a hit amid the COVID-19 pandemic with lower student enrollment.

In January, Keith Ford, President of the Fresno chapter of the State Center Federation of Teachers, told Action News that if enrollment numbers didn't increase, job cuts would follow.

"Unfortunately, a lot of my fears came true, " said Ford.

Lower student enrollment means fewer classes offered. This semester that means over 250 part-time teachers are without work.

"For about 60% of our part-timers, this is their primary source of income, so the bite is particularly sharp for them," said Ford. "Since this is a part-time job, there are no benefits, so not only do they not have work, they don't have any benefits to fall back on."

Clovis Community College teacher Breanna Burton knows this struggle all too well.

"After getting the decline in class offerings for the adjuncts, we were worried this is where we were going to end up, with no classes at all," said Burton.

The mom of three says it's been a big hit for her family.

"It's been a big impact," said Burton. "I went from working to full-time, stay-at-home mom, so it's made things tight."

The staff has started an adjunct relief fund. They're trying to raise $50,000 for their fellow teachers and colleagues. The goal of the GoFundMe account is to help adjunct instructors with their day-to-day needs.

"$50,000 divided by 250 is not much, and we really want to offer a substantial amount," said Ford.

So far, they've raised nearly $20,000 but say it's not nearly enough to help families like the Burtons.

"It would make a huge difference. It would just help keep the bills and the household things going," said Burton.

Here's the link to donate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoeducationeconomycollegeteachers
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Visalia Unified brings more grades back to campus
Madera Co. school's seniors back on campus Thursday
Central Valley Latino Leadership Academy looking for applicants
Fresno EOC Local Conservation Corps accepting applications
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest 18-year-old for murder of Fresno street vendor
CA to open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older
Less punishment for man who injured disabled Clovis man
CA relief grants available for small businesses
Biden pledges 200M COVID-19 vaccine doses in 1st 100 days
Man arrested in connection to deadly Fresno shooting
CA couple embrace for 1st time since pandemic began
Show More
Jessica Walter, known for 'Arrested Development' role, dies at 80
Tulare Co. residents 50 or older can get COVID vaccine
Fresno's Hmong community grieves for murdered mom of 6
How Fresno's homicide rate compares to other CA cities
Will I get my stimulus if I haven't filed taxes?
More TOP STORIES News