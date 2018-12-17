FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The Fresno Unified School District and Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission are making sure every child has a meal during the winter break.
Robbie Wilson, who is the FUSD Food Service Supervisor, said through the beginning of January children will be able to get a free nutritious meal.
"We are trying to keep nutrition going keep nutrition going through the winter break . We know that parents can struggle," said Wilson.
Wilson mentioned they understand money can be tight for families during this time of year.
"The need is real and this is our reach out," she explained.
The Winter Food Services Program is federally funded by the USDA and it's not just for kids in Fresno County.
"It's Clovis, Kerman, not matter where you are from LA , from Wisconsin 1-18 you can have a free and nutritious meal," Wilson said.
This is the second year they've partnered with Fresno EOC and they expect to serve thousands of children over the next few weeks.
"It's cool you know there are a lot of people that don't have the privilege of getting food and just trying to help out the community," said Alexis Ortigoza who ison the boys basketball team at Roosevelt High.
Fresno EOC has several locations throughout the valley as well as different community centers.
However, new this year they have a bus called The Food Express that will drive to five locations for kids to get their meal.
"A lot of children at not able to go to your standard community centers to get the meal so what we've done is found five different locations on this route that we are going out to where children are that are in need and we will be providing the meals to them," said Jon Escobar, who is the Fresno EOC Interim Food Services Director.
Escobar said the bus was funded with the help of the community.
He explained it's been modified inside so kids can eat inside.
"We put refrigeration. We put stainless steel counter tops, stainless steel benches. We can seat roughly 20 to 25 children at a sitting inside the bus," he said.
A few families were already checking out and utilizing the new service.
"Oh it means a lot , it really does because Christmas you have to buy gifts and everything," Ulyssa Rubio whose two grand kids stopped for a quick bite to eat.
For a list of locations Fresno EOC is offering meals click here.
Below is a list of all the locations FUSD is offering free meals.
SCHOOL NAME, ADDRESS, DATES OF SERVICE, MEAL TIMES
Bullard High
5445 N. Palm, 93704
12/15/18 - 1/6/19 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Cesar Chavez-Adult School
2500 Stanislaus St, 93721
12/15/18 - 1/6/19 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Edison High
540 E. California Ave, 93706
12/15/18 - 1/6/19 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Fresno High
1839 N. Echo Ave, 93704
12/15/18 - 1/6/19 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Hoover High
5550 N. First St, 93710
12/15/18 - 1/6/19 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
McLane High
2727 N. Cedar Ave, 93703
12/15/18 - 1/6/19 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Roosevelt High
4250 E. Tulare St, 93702
12/15/18 - 1/6/19 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sunnyside High
1019 S. Peach Ave, 93727
12/15/18 - 1/6/19 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm