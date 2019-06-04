Roosevelt High School valedictorian hopes to give back to her community after high school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a countdown worthy of the ball drop in Times Square. Roosevelt High School's class of 2019 ended their school year in a celebratory fashion.As the band played "Pomp and Circumstance," three generations of Vega women watched as the baby of the family, Gabriela, got her diploma."I'm the happiest mom in the world because all of my girls are very very good girls," said Eva Vega.Gabriela will attend Fresno City College in the fall to get her medical assisting degree, where she'll embark on her journey into the medical field."I always thought of her doing more than me because I graduated from Roosevelt and she definitely outdid me by a lot," said Gabriela's sister Jennifer Vega Montano.Little does big sister know, she served as the inspiration for Gabriela's career path."I've always been looking up to our healthcare providers I've always been interested in the healthcare field it wasn't just for me its a way for me to give back to my community," Gabriela said.On top of her full-time student workload, the valedictorian and Folklorico dancer also volunteers at Community Regional Medical Center.Fresno Unified graduations will go on until Wednesday at the Save Mart Center. Give yourself extra time if you're driving in the area.