graduation

Roosevelt High School valedictorian hopes to give back to her community after high school

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a countdown worthy of the ball drop in Times Square. Roosevelt High School's class of 2019 ended their school year in a celebratory fashion.

As the band played "Pomp and Circumstance," three generations of Vega women watched as the baby of the family, Gabriela, got her diploma.

"I'm the happiest mom in the world because all of my girls are very very good girls," said Eva Vega.

Gabriela will attend Fresno City College in the fall to get her medical assisting degree, where she'll embark on her journey into the medical field.

"I always thought of her doing more than me because I graduated from Roosevelt and she definitely outdid me by a lot," said Gabriela's sister Jennifer Vega Montano.

Little does big sister know, she served as the inspiration for Gabriela's career path.

"I've always been looking up to our healthcare providers I've always been interested in the healthcare field it wasn't just for me its a way for me to give back to my community," Gabriela said.

On top of her full-time student workload, the valedictorian and Folklorico dancer also volunteers at Community Regional Medical Center.

Fresno Unified graduations will go on until Wednesday at the Save Mart Center. Give yourself extra time if you're driving in the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnohigh schoolgraduationfresno unified school district
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GRADUATION
Seniors who missed graduation receive diplomas at summer graduation
92-year-old gets diploma from NJ high school, after not graduating due to WWII
'Is that red?' Color blind HS grad sees through glasses
Student battling leukemia beats the odds and graduates with class
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News