Sanger High School students learn what it takes to be a Navy SEAL

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger High School Senior and NJROTC student Isiah Diaz has been interested in the military since he was in the 7th grade."I just feel like it is going to give me a solid start off into the world," he said.Today he stepped into the boots of a Navy SEAL, through the Navy's Virtual Reality Simulator. It visited Sanger High School, for the first time. For two days students of all grade levels get the chance to interactively learn about the military."It really shows what they go through," said Diaz. "It talks about how this is something that they actually go through."The simulator had three different stations. The first is the briefing where students are informed about their task, extracting team members via a boat. Then the mission, this included a VR headset and a motion vest that rumbles with movement."The vibrating feeling, it's hard to describe, but it makes it feel real," said senior Alyssa Hansen.Students manned the boat as they were given orders."If they tell you to go full throttle, you go full throttle, if they tell you to buck it, you buck it," said junior Isaac Anthony Roqueta. "It was a really cool experience and I really enjoyed it."Once they finished it was time for the debrief. They were given a grade and made aware of Navy positions that might suit their skill set. Chief Petty Officer Rusty Newburry says it is all about making students aware of the opportunities available to them."They are going to pay for tuition assistance across the board," he said. "A lot of kids are going to military spending 4 or 5 years of active duty and getting out and going back to college and they are getting college paid for."For Isiah, the experience has only made his decision to enlist easier."It is going to give me a very good opportunity to go into the future," said Diaz. "It is going to give me a leg up. As I get older I'll be able to have more opportunities."