Letters to Santa writing contest brings toys to 420 students in Fresno Unified

FRESNO, Calif (KFSN) -- What started out as a simple idea among friends, has now turned into an annual holiday tradition that hundreds of Fresno Unified kids now enjoy.Kirk Elementary Principal Denise Romero says that she and a group of friends started the "Letters to Santa" writing contest as a way for students to practice their writing skills.In the end, six lucky students with the best letters would receive a gift from their teachers.Fast-forward nine years,the contest, with the help of the community, has expanded into a contest where all 420 students at the school leave with a gift.For some, it may be the only gift they receive for Christmas."So this is a chance that some of the kids get their dream gift, Romero said. "Like I know one student is getting a hoverboard, another student is getting shoes that light up, there are other students that are getting bicycles and skateboards and dolls, you know, all of those things kids want and ask for, but they don't always get it."All the presents are donated by more than 400 organizations around the Valley.Because of their support, every student from preschool to 6th grade has received a gift for the last four years.