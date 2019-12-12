education

Letters to Santa writing contest brings toys to 420 students in Fresno Unified

By Rudy Rendon
FRESNO, Calif (KFSN) -- What started out as a simple idea among friends, has now turned into an annual holiday tradition that hundreds of Fresno Unified kids now enjoy.

Kirk Elementary Principal Denise Romero says that she and a group of friends started the "Letters to Santa" writing contest as a way for students to practice their writing skills.

In the end, six lucky students with the best letters would receive a gift from their teachers.

Fast-forward nine years,the contest, with the help of the community, has expanded into a contest where all 420 students at the school leave with a gift.

For some, it may be the only gift they receive for Christmas.

"So this is a chance that some of the kids get their dream gift, Romero said. "Like I know one student is getting a hoverboard, another student is getting shoes that light up, there are other students that are getting bicycles and skateboards and dolls, you know, all of those things kids want and ask for, but they don't always get it."

All the presents are donated by more than 400 organizations around the Valley.

Because of their support, every student from preschool to 6th grade has received a gift for the last four years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoeducationsanta clauschristmastoys
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
She's shooting for stars and building rockets to get her there
Fresno teacher awarded $25k, recognized as top educator in nation
Teacher asks students to 'set your price for a slave'
Students retrace Chowchilla school bus kidnapping route for new book
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Dense fog affects flights at Fresno Yosemite International Airport
2 men stab each other during argument in southwest Fresno
Gunmen may have targeted Jewish market in NJ shooting
TIME Person of the Year 2019 announced
Ruiz Food recalls frozen breakfast burritos possibly contaminated with plastic
California considers calling THC in pot a risk to moms-to-be
Show More
Air pollution spikes in Valley, reaches dangerous levels
Portable heater sparks fire, damaging Reedley home
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows Tulare Co deputy shooting unarmed woman in suspect hotel room
Manhunt underway for man wanted in death of Texas sergeant
Several Fresno Co streets likely to have lower speed limits
More TOP STORIES News