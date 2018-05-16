EDUCATION

Central Unified awards several scholarships in honor of slain student Janessa Ramirez

EMBED </>More Videos

Central Unified awards several scholarships in honor of slain student Janessa Ramirez (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Outside of Central High School's east campus, six graduating seniors gathered for a group photo Wednesday.

Each of them was receiving a scholarship in honor of Janessa Ramirez. She was killed three years ago when a stray bullet hit her while she was standing in front of a laundromat in West Central Fresno.

Janessa's mom, Stacey Gonzales, cannot help but think where her little girl would be if she were still alive.

"It's hard, it is hard," said Gonzales. "She would be going into 8th grade next year, so it's like wow."

Gonzales says what does bring her comfort in knowing her daughter's school district is remembering Janessa's life by offering $2,500 to students who make good grades, exhibit leadership skills and devote time to giving back to the community.

"I feel blessed that they are following through with what I asked in her honor, so it's nice," said Gonzales.

One of those students is Sumeet Kaur; she says she has spent countless hours volunteering with organizations like the SPCA, Red Cross and Saint Agnes Medical Center. It is work she plans to continue doing after using her scholarship for college at Fresno State.

"It's one of the scholarships that holds a big meaning for me, and it's like I can continue on this person's legacy and it makes me kinda proud," Kaur said.

The Central Unified School District says this year 45 students applied for the scholarship.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationscholarshipcentral unified school districtFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
Rapid growth is pushing Clovis Unified to build another school
More education
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News