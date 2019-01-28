EDUCATION

School fills vending machine with books instead of sweets

An elementary school has books instead of sweets in their vending machine.

A Florida elementary school's vending machine is serving books over sweets.

This vending machine with no sugar or calories is simply filled with food for the brain - books.

A staff member got the idea from social media and a friend helped find a refurbished machine, which is now stocked up with favorites.

The books are priced at 50 cents each.

The machine officially opens Monday for literacy week, but some students have already been pumping in their quarters.
