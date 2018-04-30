School holds college signing day for all students

A unique graduation ceremony took place today for dozens of students in Central Fresno.Design Science Middle College High School seniors had the opportunity to celebrate and select their college commitments alongside family members.Ceremonies like this are typically reserved for athletes on National Signing Day.Donations from the community made it possible for each graduate to have a hat from the college they have chosen to attend.The graduation also celebrated four seniors who earned an associate degree from the district's partner campus, Fresno City College.