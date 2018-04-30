EDUCATION

School holds college signing day for all students

EMBED </>More Videos

School holds college signing day for all students (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A unique graduation ceremony took place today for dozens of students in Central Fresno.

Design Science Middle College High School seniors had the opportunity to celebrate and select their college commitments alongside family members.

Ceremonies like this are typically reserved for athletes on National Signing Day.

Donations from the community made it possible for each graduate to have a hat from the college they have chosen to attend.

The graduation also celebrated four seniors who earned an associate degree from the district's partner campus, Fresno City College.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationfresno unified school districtcollegeFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
Rapid growth is pushing Clovis Unified to build another school
More education
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News