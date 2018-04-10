TULARE COUNTY

Schools in the Valley teaming up to help combat nurse shortage

EMBED </>More Videos

Nursing student Darrell Roscom is learning about patient care at Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia.

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Nursing student Darrell Roscom is learning about patient care at Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia.

"It's actually very rewarding-- you don't get these opportunities all the time, especially for being in school. You get to go to different floors. See different types of rotations like pediatrics and OB and things like that."

The former Army medic is enrolled at the College of Sequoias. The registered nursing program is in high demand.

Belen Kersten, the COS Nursing Director, said, "We had 170 applications and of that only 40 seats were offered and there were 10 alternates."

COS chooses students based on merit and say every year they see more students interested in nursing. They say bilingual and diverse nurses are needed. They are partnering with Kaweah Delta to help train students, as well as help licensed vocational nurses, become registered nurses.

Kaweah Delta Assistant Chief Nursing Officer Dan Allain said, "We give them real-life experience. There's nothing like having the patient and the family at the bedside, and developing the ability to have that interaction and the communication skills and the touch of a real patient."

The hospital said they are also able to see how students work.

Allain said, "It gives us an opportunity to shall we say grab the best of the best."

They hope to attract the best candidates to their hospital and serve their patients. As for Roscom, he has his eyes set on a long career in the health profession.

"Started out as a medic, became a nurse, and hopefully further my education and maybe a nurse practitioner or something like that."

The South Valley hospital is the second largest employer in Tulare County.

The demand is expected to grow 35-percent by 2030 and hospitals like Kaweah Delta said they will continue to hire qualified applicants. Starting pay for registered nurses is $34 an hour.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationnursescollegetulare countyVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TULARE COUNTY
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Porterville police officer arrested for annoying or molesting a minor resigns
Tulare County Church Pastor didn't report graffiti, but an Officer spotted it and decided to do something about it
One of Tulare County's top 10 most wanted fugitives now behind bars
Tulare County proposes to strengthen rules on commercial dog kennels
More tulare county
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News