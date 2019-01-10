EDUCATION

School's principal apologizes after throwing mock funeral

EMBED </>More Videos

Mock child funeral sparks outrage in Tennessee school.

By
MEMPHIS, Tenn. --
It was supposed to motivate teachers but ended up doing the opposite.

A principal at a Tennessee elementary school is under fire for holding a 'mock funeral' complete with a baby doll in a casket. Tina Smith, the principal at Getwell Elementary in Memphis, wanted to encourage teachers to work harder to increase student achievement.

Smith held the mock funeral to renew focus and commitment of staff members in the new year. Pictures taken at the school show a doll in a basket surrounded by flowers and a pamphlet that read, "In loving memory of Madam 2 to 3 years behind."

A representative with the school district said the demonstration was supposed to be a symbolic act to eliminate negativity but came across as insensitive to some staffers.

The principal later apologized.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationbizarreprincipalu.s. & worldteachersTennessee
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Many Central Valley school districts transitioning to electric buses
Tim Hire sworn in as TCOE Superintendent of Schools
New McLane High quad area considered investment for school and community
Special needs campus in Fresno Unified reopens after 18-month renovation
More Education
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Man allegedly lured 12-year-old girl, raped her in New York
Naked man leads police on wrong way chase through two states
Merced family shares harrowing tale of escape from raging house fire
Westbound traffic closed on Ashlan near Peach after semi-truck hits apartment, hydrant
Man drives up to gas station, allegedly steals entire card reader at pump
FDA says routine food inspections not being done due to shutdown
Extension granted allowing California's driver license to be used to fly
Show More
3 face life in prison for kidnapping Fresno man, holding him for ransom
70 police dogs give barking salute at K-9 officer Bane's memorial
Shutdown is exposing larger problems within Yosemite, say experts
Man gets 14 years in jail for causing 83-year-old woman's death
Police investigating armed robbery at bank in downtown Fresno
More News