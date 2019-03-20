Selma school installs 'buddy bench' to promote friendship, anti-bullying

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new bench at Washington Elementary School in Selma was dedicated Wednesday.The school installed what they call a "buddy bench" that's meant to promote friendship, inclusion and help with their social well being.School staff members played the role of students in trying to teach them how to use this new tool.The "buddy bench" concept has been happening throughout the United States.Selma now has a few schools that have installed them.This coincides with the school's anti-bully week theme where they're making sure students are buddies, not bullies.