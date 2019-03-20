education

Selma school installs 'buddy bench' to promote friendship, anti-bullying

EMBED <>More Videos

A new bench at Washington Elementary School in Selma was dedicated Wednesday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new bench at Washington Elementary School in Selma was dedicated Wednesday.

The school installed what they call a "buddy bench" that's meant to promote friendship, inclusion and help with their social well being.

School staff members played the role of students in trying to teach them how to use this new tool.

The "buddy bench" concept has been happening throughout the United States.

Selma now has a few schools that have installed them.

This coincides with the school's anti-bully week theme where they're making sure students are buddies, not bullies.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationselmaeducationbullyingschoolstudents
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Lawsuit claims Harvard profits from photos of slaves
Sanger High School students learn what it takes to be a Navy SEAL
New garden will help elementary students learn valuable lessons
Fresno State nursing student hopes for solution to accreditation issue
TOP STORIES
Funnel cloud spotted over Madera Lake
City officials approve transfer site to stop illegal dumping in Merced
California National Guard to leave border, help stop fires
Several farming tools damaged in early morning shed fire near Dinuba
All tank fires out at plant in Texas
VIDEO: Suspect breakdances at end of CHP chase
Sources: Feds seize roughly 450 kilos of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia
Show More
2nd-grader got access to porn on school-issued iPad
First drug treatment for postpartum depression
Wendy Williams reveals she is living in 'sober house'
Central West HS chemistry teacher arrested for sexting with student
City officials to continue discussions on recreational marijuana in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News