The mother of a sixth grader in Alabama says her son and his friend have done the unthinkable.The two young students have written what appears to be a will and testament in response to the Parkland, Florida deadly school shooting.Javon Davies, 12, and his best-friend promised to give the notes to each other's family in case one of them died in a school shooting.Police have responded to numerous threats at schools around the country since 17 students were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.Javon said his school recently received a threat, which prompted him to write a "just in case" letter to his family.Javon's mom says she was heartbroken when she found it."I could not believe it. I mean my child is in the sixth grade. This is something he should not be thinking about," Javon's mom said.