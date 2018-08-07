Some Valley teachers are making students feel comfortable before first day of school

Teachers walked the Central Fresno neighborhoods surrounding Williams Elementary.They set out to meet their students and parents. Some kids obviously loved the idea.The teachers handed out pencils and reminded families about kindergarten orientation, a family and staff barbecue and a back-to-school night bicycle raffle."We'll basically we want to build that strong parent-teacher connection and student-teacher connection, so we're walking the neighborhood and delivering our back-to-school letter and every kid gets a pencil before school starts. That way they're not as nervous when they get there," said school teacher Krystle Torres.All of the teachers from Williams were out making the rounds.Office Manager Rosario Garcia handed out the addresses so the teachers knew where to go."Our principal this year wanted to bridge the gap a little more with our teachers and our student involvement and our parent involvement so this is a really great way to get out to the community," said Garcia.The one-on-one meetings help build personal relationships.