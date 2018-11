A special celebration was held to honor a man who served Tulare County students for more than 57 years!Jim Vidak, the Tulare County Superintendent of Schools was surrounded by friends and family, when his retirement was announced Saturday night at the Vision and the Visionary Dinner.The dinner also raised $71,000. Several cars went up for bid to help fund a new science field station in Tulare County.Enjoy your retirement Mr. Vidak!