FRESNO COUNTY

Special day for Clovis East High School seniors

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of Clovis East High School seniors got to put on their cap and gown, visit their old schools, and thank all their teachers. (KFSN)

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Hundreds of Clovis East High School seniors got to put on their cap and gown, visit their old schools, and thank all their teachers.

The seniors started their graduation walk at Reyburn Intermediate. They were greeted with cheers from future Timberwolves.

"It was really moving because we were in their position at one point and time. So for us to be leaving and coming to something bigger to something like this is was really moving," said Matthew Aguirre who is a senior.

The parade of graduates was led by their mascot. Once they walked through the halls of Reyburn the graduates headed to all the elementary schools.

"We started this tradition last year and basically it was just a way to honor the Clovis East area and allow these graduates the opportunity go back and pay tribute to their feeder schools and the teachers and staff members who helped get them where they are today," said Sarah Burress who is the Activities Director at the high school.

Their wolf-pack pride was met with high fives and congratulations from teachers and the younger students. Aguirre said he hopes to inspire the kids as well as offer advice.

"Just stay in school and have fun in high school," he said. "Definitely be involved. I was very quiet in middle school.This past year I've gotten to do a lot of different things such as leadership, debate and mock trial. It's really helped me branch out as an individual".

Many of the seniors are off to college in the fall. Aguirre mentioned he will be going to Clovis Community College.

"I'm going to major in political science. I want to either be an attorney or lobbyist," he explained.

The seniors official graduate May 31.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationgraduationhigh schoolfresno countyclovis unified school districtClovis
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News