Special day for Clovis East High School seniors

Hundreds of Clovis East High School seniors got to put on their cap and gown, visit their old schools, and thank all their teachers.The seniors started their graduation walk at Reyburn Intermediate. They were greeted with cheers from future Timberwolves."It was really moving because we were in their position at one point and time. So for us to be leaving and coming to something bigger to something like this is was really moving," said Matthew Aguirre who is a senior.The parade of graduates was led by their mascot. Once they walked through the halls of Reyburn the graduates headed to all the elementary schools."We started this tradition last year and basically it was just a way to honor the Clovis East area and allow these graduates the opportunity go back and pay tribute to their feeder schools and the teachers and staff members who helped get them where they are today," said Sarah Burress who is the Activities Director at the high school.Their wolf-pack pride was met with high fives and congratulations from teachers and the younger students. Aguirre said he hopes to inspire the kids as well as offer advice."Just stay in school and have fun in high school," he said. "Definitely be involved. I was very quiet in middle school.This past year I've gotten to do a lot of different things such as leadership, debate and mock trial. It's really helped me branch out as an individual".Many of the seniors are off to college in the fall. Aguirre mentioned he will be going to Clovis Community College."I'm going to major in political science. I want to either be an attorney or lobbyist," he explained.The seniors official graduate May 31.