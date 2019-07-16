Education

California bill demands high schools start no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

MARIN CO., Calif. -- Should school start times be delayed?

There's a state bill demanding high schools start no earlier than 8:30 in the morning and middle schools start no earlier than 8.

The Marin IJ reports school agencies in Marin are against it.

During a meeting Tuesday night, trustees for the Tamalpais Union High School District will consider sending a letter to state lawmakers asking them to oppose the bill.

They argue changing start times would impact local transit and after school activities.

They say it should be up to local officials to determine start times.

If the bill becomes law, it would take effect during the 2022-23 school year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationmarinhigh schoolcalifornia legislationstudentsbills
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News