Students advocate for changes in the medical field

Local students interested in healthcare were given an amazing opportunity to help their communities today.It was part of Fresno Unified's "Day of Advocacy" that took place Friday at the Patiño School of Entrepreneurship in Central Fresno.More than two dozen students presented class projects and advocate for change in the medical field to local and state lawmakers and health professionals.Students say it gave them a better understanding of how the civic process works when it comes to setting aside funding for certain programs."It's a once in a lifetime experience, because you have all of these professionals who know more about the topic than you do and you're contributing to what they know," said student Citlali Eugia."It's kind of nervewracking, it's an honor to present our ideas to them, and have them listen to us," said Catalina Her, a student at Sunnyside High School.Six high schools were featured in today's event which was hosted by Fresno Unified's College and Career Readiness Department.