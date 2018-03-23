EDUCATION

Students advocate for changes in the medical field

EMBED </>More Videos

Local students intrested in healthcare were given an amazing opportunity to help their communities today. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Local students interested in healthcare were given an amazing opportunity to help their communities today.

It was part of Fresno Unified's "Day of Advocacy" that took place Friday at the Patiño School of Entrepreneurship in Central Fresno.

More than two dozen students presented class projects and advocate for change in the medical field to local and state lawmakers and health professionals.

Students say it gave them a better understanding of how the civic process works when it comes to setting aside funding for certain programs.

"It's a once in a lifetime experience, because you have all of these professionals who know more about the topic than you do and you're contributing to what they know," said student Citlali Eugia.

"It's kind of nervewracking, it's an honor to present our ideas to them, and have them listen to us," said Catalina Her, a student at Sunnyside High School.

Six high schools were featured in today's event which was hosted by Fresno Unified's College and Career Readiness Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationfresno unified school districthealthhealth careFresnoFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
Rapid growth is pushing Clovis Unified to build another school
More education
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News