education

Students and staff celebrate 50 years of Ethnic Studies at Fresno State

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week marks 50 years of Ethnic Studies at Fresno State, but getting here wasn't easy.

"There were professors that were fired, there were walkouts, demonstrations," described Professor of History DeAnna Reese of the early days of the curriculum. "There were a number of tense moments here on campus between students and administrators and also faculty."

Originally, students and staff wanted a curriculum that reflected the lives of every student at Fresno State, but over the next several decades there were tense times.

"We often times take for granted that these programs are here on campus," added Professor Reese. "Students take classes in them, but 50 years ago this was a struggle and it wasn't something the administration initially welcomed."

Originally a major all its own, ethnic studies now encompasses a wide variety of classes, certifications, majors and minors.

"It teaches them about themselves, it gives them a greater understanding of the world," added Reese. "The world is global and it's filled with so many different groups of people."

Kelsey, now a master's student in history at Fresno State, says the Ethnic Studies program is more relevant now than ever before.

"It's easy to forget your past," said Kelsey Bos. "Even with different cultures, it's easy to get swept up into what's happening now and forget where you or your friends and family came from."

Majors include Latin American, Asian American, Africana, Native American and Jewish Studies among others.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnofresno stateeducationschoolcollege
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Felicity Huffman reports to prison to serve sentence for college admissions scandal
Students writing book on historic crimes, sheriffs who tried to solve them
Fresno Pacific swimmers sue university over 'toxic' chlorine exposure
CA schools will start later under new law, how local districts are affected
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trial begins for Visalia couple accused of starving children
Chase leads to rearrest of woman who streamed crash that killed sister
Tulare County sergeant arrested, charged with domestic violence
Get your cat vaccinated for rabies, say Fresno County health officials
Man who tried to stab 8 people in Fresno appears in court
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
2020 groundwater rules will have significant impact on farmers
Show More
Tulare County officers mourn K-9 deputy killed in crash
Preliminary 3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes near Hollister
95 percent of tested baby foods in US have toxic metals: Study
Yosemite National Park Leads the Way in Deaf Services
Drunk hit and run driver apologizes for killing Fresno man
More TOP STORIES News