Students at Fresno's Sunnyside High attend prom live on Instagram

It was a prom like no other in the history of Sunnyside High School in Fresno.No ticket was needed, and no dress code was enforced. Instead, students were encouraged to stay home and attend virtually.Like all high schools across the state, COVID-19 has forced Sunnyside to close its campus, postponing the prom. But that didn't sit well with staff members."It is a sense of loss for the seniors, in a lot of ways the seniors are grieving," said campus culture director Debbie Hawkins.The school wanted to give students an escape from the pandemic and decided to take the formal event online via Instagram.But no party is complete without music.Administrators reached out to three DJs who are also Sunnyside High School alums.DJ Roeski was scheduled to work Fresno Unified proms before the outbreak.The campus closures changed her plans, but didn't keep her from this gig."I decided to come with more of a dance pop eclectic music so that the kids can remember some of those familiar songs," she said.Her business has taken a major hit, but she finds it therapeutic to share her love of music with her fellow Wildcats.Staff was able to organize the event within 24 hours, raising more than $1,000 for prizes and giveaways.But they say there is no substitute for an in-person prom, and they still plan to hold one as soon as it's safe.