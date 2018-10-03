EDUCATION

Middle school students create controversial board game focused on deportation

Students create board game focused on deportation

ESCONDIDO, California --
A group of middle school students in California are receiving a lot of criticism after creating a board game about deportation.

Cesar Chavez Middle School prides itself on a safe and positive learning environment that promotes respect.

But parents say that wasn't the case in recent weeks.

"I literally screamed a lot of expletive words, and felt like I wanted to throw up. It was so disheartening," parent Danielle said.

That was the mother's reaction when her son showed her his group project.

The assignment was to create a board game and the students designed one called "Deportation Time."

"Basically, it's themed as the desert and Mexican flag, and it just made my stomach churn," Danielle said.

Danielle, who did not want to give her last name, shared the game rules.

The objective of the game is to be the first player to cross the border into the U.S. while trying to avoid Border Patrol check points. It's also mandatory to blow up the border wall to cross.

"I really feel like the teacher should be held accountable for this. She missed a wonderful teaching opportunity to tell the kids, 'This isn't the correct way to think about this subject,'" Danielle said.

She says the board game theme was approved by the teacher, and that she provided no comments when handing it back.

Danielle says her son tried to push the group in a different direction.

"I was really, really proud that he stuck his neck out there to show it to me and show exactly why he felt uncomfortable."
