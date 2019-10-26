Students learn social media safety at FUSD for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

This week Fresno Unified students are being schooled on social media.As part of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Fresno Unified had a special lesson for students this week."We want them to understand think before you post," said Brian Dvorak with the Fresno Unified Education Technology Dept. "Think about your digital etiquette and your digital footprint. Is this something you want to be permanently out there online and a permanent record of your behavior?"Students learned the importance of protecting their information and being on the lookout for malicious websites. Teachers also discussed managing screen time and being careful about what you put on the web, especially social media."It affects other people and it stays with you the rest of your life," added Dvorak. "When you apply for a job, it may come back to haunt you."Today's lesson focused on cyberbullying and the damage it can have."If someone posts something inappropriate, says something about someone, they could get in trouble, because it's bullying and you really need to watch out for that," said 7th-grade student Jaden Wondergen.This is just the start. While all schools had to administer a lesson on the topic this week, they'll continue to discuss the topic year-round. The curriculum is for students from kindergarten to 12th grade.