EDUCATION

Talking with your toddler could boost IQ scores and language skills later: Study

EMBED </>More Videos

Talk to your child to boost their IQ (Credit: Shutterstock)

If you talk with your toddler, it may make them smarter later in life. In fact, they could have a higher IQ score.

Researchers studied children between 18 months and 2 years of age. The children returned for language and cognitive testing when they were between ages 9 and 14.

According to the "Journal of Pediatrics" children who had taken more "turns" speaking back and forth with a grown-up scored 14 to 27 percent higher on IQ tests.

Both the quantity and quality of language impacted their development.

The bottom line for parents is to talk with toddlers as often as possible.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationparentingfamilystudy
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News