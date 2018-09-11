If you talk with your toddler, it may make them smarter later in life. In fact, they could have a higher IQ score.Researchers studied children between 18 months and 2 years of age. The children returned for language and cognitive testing when they were between ages 9 and 14.According to the "Journal of Pediatrics" children who had taken more "turns" speaking back and forth with a grown-up scored 14 to 27 percent higher on IQ tests.Both the quantity and quality of language impacted their development.The bottom line for parents is to talk with toddlers as often as possible.