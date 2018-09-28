Teacher creates no-homework policy so students can enjoy family time

GODLEY, Texas --Kids across the country are heading back to school, but in a small Texas town, one second-grade teacher is making a big promise.
Brandy Young, a teacher at Godley Elementary school, says this year, her students will have no homework.
Not tonight. Not any night.
Young passed out a letter to every parent at "Meet the Teacher Night" before school started to explain her no-homework policy.
The letter reads:
"After much research this summer, I am trying something new. Homework will only consist of work that your student did not finish during the school day. There will be no formally assigned homework this year.
Research has been unable to prove that homework improves student performance. Rather, I ask that you spend your evenings doing things that are proven to correlate with student success. Eat dinner as a family, read together, play outside, and get your child to bed early."
Samantha Gallagher's 7-year-old daughter Brooke is in Young's class. The mom posted the teacher's letter to Facebook with the caption, "Brooke is loving her new teacher already!"
"I am very grateful Brooke has an innovative teacher who is willing to adopt new policies for the benefit of her students and their families," Gallagher said.
The note is opening up a great conversation about education, our kids and our future.
Gallagher says her family is thrilled by the new homework policy - especially little Brooke.
Dozens of parents in the Godley school district and outside the district praised Young's policy on Facebook. Gallagher's post has since been shared more than 67,000 times.