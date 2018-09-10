EDUCATION

Teacher suspended for giving test with questions about incest

HILLIARD, Ohio --
An Ohio English teacher was suspended after a classroom assignment she gave students made references to incest.

The 36-question online quiz, entitled the Moral Foundation Test, ranked students moral and political learning ability.

Parents who learned about the incident at Bradley High School were said to be outraged.

Hilliard ISD released a statement about the incident:

"Last night we were made aware of a classroom activity that should never have taken place. We absolutely share the outrage of our parents and community. In consultation with our legal counsel we have put this teacher on administrative leave while we complete our internal investigation.

It is important to understand this was an isolated incident and an activity of this nature would never be considered acceptable.

On behalf of the District we would like to apologize to the students and families involved in this situation."
