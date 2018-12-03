SANTA CLAUS

School district apologizes after teacher tells first-graders Santa Claus isn't real

MONTVILLE, New Jersey --
A New Jersey school district is apologizing for a substitute teacher who told first-grade students that Santa Claus isn't real.

Cedar Hill School Principal Michael Raj sent a letter to parents following the incident Thursday at the school in Montville. Raj noted that as a parent himself, he understands the "sensitive nature" of the topic.

Montville Schools Superintendent Rene Rovtar said in a statement that she was "troubled and disheartened by this incident." Rovtar explained that "childhood wonder associated with all holidays and traditions" is special to her.

Raj says he has spoken with the teacher about her "poor judgment." Administrators haven't released the teacher's name or said if she would be allowed to work again in the district.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationsanta clausschoolteacherMorris CountyMontvaleNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA CLAUS
23 sets of twins pose with Santa
Girl writes letter to Santa asking for new kidney for brother
Holiday spirit is shining at Santa Claus Lane's season opening
Here's how to send a letter to Santa for a good cause
More santa claus
EDUCATION
Preschoolers accidentally served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Governor Jerry Brown signs bill to make 1st year of community college free
Texas basketball fans seeing double with six sets of twins
Consumer Reports: Apply for FAFSA with your phone
More Education
Top Stories
5 things you need to know this morning
Homes ripped apart, trees uprooted after at least 20 tornadoes hit Illinois
VIDEO: Massive rat chases NY train station agent out of booth
Preschoolers accidentally served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Dog missing for 3 days rescued from storm drain
Smashed fire hydrant sprays water 10 feet into air in central Fresno
Man stabbed in central fresno, hunt on for suspects
China Peak welcome hundreds of skiers, snowboarders for opening weekend
Show More
Fresno State will play in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State
Rep. Jim Costa returns from Mexico after serving on delegation to Presidential Inauguration
Man in critical condition after hit and run in Tower District
Local temple celebrates Chanukah with gift fair and festival of lights
Green Bay Packers fire coach Mike McCarthy
More News