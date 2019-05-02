Stockton teacher may lose her job this week over controversial article in school paper

STOCKTON, Calif. -- A Stockton high school teacher may be terminated at the end of this week for allowing the school paper to publish an article regarding a fellow student involved in the adult entertainment industry.
Kathi Duffel, an English and journalism teacher at Bear Creek High School, and Bailey Kirkeby, a student reporter who wrote the article, speak with ABC7's Reggie Aqui about the controversy.
