Education

55 acceptance letters and $1.3 million in scholarships: Georgia teen to announce her college on Friday

EMBED <>More Videos

On Friday, volleyball standout and valedictorian Jakelia Baker will announce her school of choice from an impressive amount of options.

AUGUSTA, Georgia -- When it comes to picking a college, most high school seniors consider themselves lucky if they have to narrow it down from a few top schools. But one Georgia teen has more than a few: Jakelia Baker is about to announce her choice from no less than 55 colleges.

"Every day I would start getting acceptances. I'm like, 'Whoa, did I really apply to that many schools?'" the Georgia teen said to ABC News.

Baker, the valedictorian at Lucy C. Laney High School in Augusta, Georgia, is a volleyball standout. She said she'll sign a letter of intent with a team on Friday afternoon.



But it's not just her academics and her volleyball skill that made her an attractive candidate to so many schools. The teen says she also participates in golf, tennis, soccer, marching band, math team, student council, National Honor Society and Academic Decathlon.

Her impressive record earned her approximately $1.3 million in scholarships.

When asked how she kept up with everything, the teen said, "I had to miss out on parties and stuff."

The teen said she just kept applying, also reaching out about fee exemptions and waivers, until she had sent in her materials to 65 schools. The schools she has to choose from include Oklahoma, Louisville and Penn State.

She said her mom, retired Army veteran Denise Richards, motivated her to put her best foot forward.

"Some days I wanted to go to sleep, and she would come in my room and 'How many colleges have you applied to?'" she recalled. "And I said, 'I'll get to it.'"

Baker said she'd encourage future college applicants to never get discouraged or give up.

"The process will be hard, but keep pushing and you will reach your goals," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhigh schoolcollegeteenu.s. & worldstudents
TOP STORIES
Celebrated potter Rae Dunn talks art, inspiration and growing up in Fresno
Ex-Fresno Unified teacher performed sex acts with 14-year-old boy: Prosecutors
Man's $2 Babe Ruth card could fetch more than $4.5 million
How a Tulare officer's 'Spidey sense' led to a web of mail theft unraveling
Valley veteran asks for help to find thieves who stole $5000 generator from his food truck
Caltrans implements new plan to protect drivers in burn scar area
DMV audit reveals list of issues contributing to botched Real ID launch
Show More
Investigation surprise: Clovis police officer to blame for crash with DUI driver
Law enforcement needs help locating family of man hit and killed by car on HWY 99
Officials investigating lewd video of students in Bakersfield classroom
Man beaten unconscious with baseball bat in Central Fresno
Death penalty for man who raped, murdered girlfriend's daughter
More TOP STORIES News