CHICAGO PROUD

'The sky is not the limit,' says teen accepted to Harvard

EMBED </>More Videos

Amado Candelario had been waiting for Dec. 13 with great anticipation: It was the day he would find out if he had been accepted to Harvard.

By
CHICAGO --
Amado Candelario had been waiting for Dec. 13 with great anticipation: It was the day he would find out if he had been accepted to Harvard.

A camera was rolling as the teen screamed with shock, glee and admittedly some awe as he learned that he had been accepted. The emotional video quickly went viral.

Candelario, a senior at Solorio Academy High School, said he had doubted his ability to get in prior to that magical moment.

"But when I opened up that letter, I felt really good because I felt like all my hard work had paid off," he said.

Candelario and his two sisters were raised by a single mom from Mexico in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood. He credits his mom for teaching him the value of hard work.

"There was a lot of financial barriers that I felt. We lived paycheck to paycheck," he said.

Candelario thrived: He rose to the top of his class, became co-captain of the schools debate team and works to help immigrant families in his community. He plans to study political science as an undergraduate and later attend law school and become an immigration lawyer.

"And I think it's a big win, not just for me, but for other kids that are similar like me, that sort of don't think they can achieve greatness because of the position they're in," he said.

With his Harvard acceptance in hand, Candelario wants other kids growing up in similar circumstances to believe in their dreams, no matter what.

"Never set the bar low, because the sky's not the limit. It's far, far beyond that," he said. "No matter how low you feel, you can do anything you set your mind to."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationviral videocollegestudentshigh schoolchicago proudimmigrationChicagoWest Lawn
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
Secret Santas donate 114 inflatables to Ill. boy, 10, with rare disorder
Community donates minivan to man with cerebral palsy
Chicago teen losing vision due to rare illness, community helps fulfill his bucket list
Former White House photographer remembers legacy of First Lady Michelle Obama
More chicago proud
EDUCATION
SPONSORED: Children First: Healthy Choices
SPONSORED: Children First: Teen helping seniors while creating career path
School hosts 'Adulting Day' to teach students real life skills
Fresno unified students with special needs will return to newly renovated classrooms
More Education
Top Stories
Police officer shot, killed in Stanislaus County; manhunt underway
Camp Fire victims recount harrowing escape from flames
Border agents to do health check on minors after 2nd child death
Man donates van to couple who had theirs stolen in Oxnard
Justice Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery: Court
Mega Millions Results: Jackpot grows to $348M after drawing
Alcohol, coffee could be key to living longer, study finds
Woman chases down porch pirate, gets package back
Show More
11 tips on 'happy returns' of unwanted gifts
Guatemalan boy dies in US custody; 2nd death this month
Lakers lose LeBron James to groin injury, rout Warriors
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'
More News