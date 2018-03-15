KINGS COUNTY

Thousands of third graders filled Kings County Fairgrounds for interactive Ag lesson

A group of third graders learned about farming by getting on tractors and petting some pigs. (KFSN)

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) --
On Thursday, a group of third graders learned about farming from a new perspective-- one that involves getting on tractors and petting some pigs at the Kings County Farm Day.


Farm Day Chairman Brian Bergman said, "Every aspect of Hanford, Corcoran, Fresno, anything in Kings County-- there is so much that drives the market in this area and Ag is the big driver of it."

More than 2,000 curious minds stepped onto the Kings County Fairground in Hanford to learn about the importance of agriculture, but more importantly they had fun doing it.

Lakeside Union Elementary student Isaiah Aguilar said, "Farm day is really cool and we get to see science stuff."

Lakeside student Alejandra Sanchez said, "We are on the tractor and learning about it and how it moves and all that."

Students went from booth to booth learning a new aspect of Ag through interactive exhibits. Farm days has influenced the minds of Kings County third graders for 14 years now.

"It is just an opportunity to start them thinking about what a future might be, agriculture is a huge part of our Valley and why not start them thinking about it as early as we can," said Kings County Superintendent of Schools Tim Bowers.

And whether it's getting into the seat of a tractor or getting up close and personal with an alpaca, students got to take with them a new understanding of their home.
