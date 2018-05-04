EDUCATION

Tom Flores, NFL great, visits Sanger schools

NFL superstar Tom Flores visited his hometown of Sanger on Friday. He made stops at three different schools including Jefferson, his elementary school. (KFSN)

By
SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) --
NFL superstar Tom Flores visited his hometown of Sanger on Friday. He made stops at three different schools including Jefferson, his elementary school.

Jefferson Elementary students are giving a warm welcome to NFL player and coach Tom Flores. The Sanger native changed the face of the NFL as one of the only people to ever win a Super Bowl as a player, assistant coach and a coach. He also has broken barriers as the first minority coach to win a Super Bowl. At Jefferson, he's known as an Oakland Raiders legend.

"It's a good feeling, it's a good fuzzy feeling. I don't get the opportunity to come to Sanger to often, so it is kind of nice to be here today," said Flores.

He's also a hero. Through the Tom Flores Youth Foundation, the Sanger Unified School District has received nearly $2 million over time, supporting science, art, and athletics.

"It is great to see their eyes. It's great to see them playing on the computers, I mean it's incredible," said Flores.

At Jefferson, his foundation is giving children new opportunities, such as Folklorico dancing. It's also a boost to school spirit.

"At Jefferson, our motto is, 'A tiger rises and roars' and Tom definitely embodies that and is a good role model for our students to look up to," said Samuel Polanco, Principal.

Through his fund, Flores wants students to reach their full potential and inspire them to achieve their goals.

"Follow the dream! Go for it! You only have one chance at life. Go for it, but always have a backup," said Flores.
