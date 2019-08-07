uc merced

UC Merced makes Princeton Review's 'Best 385 Colleges'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UC Merced is featured in "The Princeton Review's 'Best 385 Colleges'" guide for the first time.

The university made several lists in the guide that was released Wednesday.

UC Merced was recognized as a Best Western College for outstanding academics in the western U.S. It also earned high marks for sustainability, earning the maximum score of 99 for its Green Rating. The university's Financial Aid Rating reached a scored of 87.

The guide was formulated through surveys of 140,000 students from across the country. The 385 schools on the list are not ranked in numerical order.

