Valley High Schools support Stoneman Douglas

Some Central Valley high schools showed their support Tuesday to band members of Stoneman Douglas High School.Only six schools in the nation were chosen to play in the New York Wind Band Festival at Carnegie Hall today. Among them were Stoneman Douglas and three valley schools, Central High, Kingsburg High and Enochs High, from Modesto.In addition to their performance, the three schools showed their support for the Stoneman Douglas wind ensemble by wearing t-shirts that had the motto "we band together."The high school from Parkland, Florida lost two band members during a shooting on February 14th.