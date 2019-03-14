Valley school competing in My Scholar Dollars contest

A Valley school is competing for the chance to win thousands of dollars for some new campus upgrades.
Bullard Talent in Fresno Unified is participating in the My Scholar Dollars scholarship contest aimed at giving money to schools to improve their extracurricular activities, like the performing arts.
If they win the $20,000 prize, the school hopes to improve the lighting and sound systems in their multi-purpose room that hosts a number of performances each year.
You can vote for Bullard Talent every day until March 22 by clicking here.
The top four schools in the competition will win the scholarships.
