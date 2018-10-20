Valley school receives special award for its counseling program

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A North Valley school was the only school in the state of California to receive a special award for its counseling program.
Livingston Middle School was recently recognized by the American School Counselor Association for its work with counseling students and providing an exceptional educational environment.
One hundred and forty school across the country was were selected to receive this award.
The organization's assistant director says the schools chosen used data to drive their program development so that all students can achieve success.