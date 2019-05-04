high school

Valley students interested in construction get real world experience from local company

High school students from across the Central Valley were welcomed to Harris Construction to see a number of demonstrations and participate in several exercises.

Just about all of the students are enrolled in a tech or construction course at their high school.

"There is a huge group of children coming into the industry. We can see they are looking for avenues of different career choices rather than college and we can off that to them," said Karl Cumbie, Harris Construction.

Friday morning Harris teamed up with the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools for their 5th annual "Career Tech Training Day."

Once students put on their hard hats and safety vest, they went to work at different stations that included drilling, sawing and finishing cement work.

While many are interested in working on job sites, members of the Harris Construction front office shared other career possibilities within the construction industry that include estimating and management.

"There are other jobs in the construction that don't necessarily have to be hands on. So there are a lot of aspects. There's the safety aspect of construction, that's a huge part of our industry. And those positions need to be filled. So there are many opportunities," said Cumbie.

Harris Construction has been around since 1914. The Fresno based company has established strong connections with local carpenters, laborers and cement masons.

Juniors and seniors also had the opportunity to hear more about the local apprenticeship trades.

"It is important that we continue to build these types of relationships with this industry and our high schools. There is a big gap between the two. And we as an education system are a great resource for future employees for them," said Anthony Ayerza, Area Coordinator of Fresno County Superintendent of School.

Nearly 100 students from 14 different school districts participated this year.
