Regal Cinemas in River Park reopening to customers on July 10

Regal Cinemas in the River Park shopping center in north Fresno will soon welcome back moviegoers after a months-long closure.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Regal Cinemas in the River Park shopping center in north Fresno will soon welcome back moviegoers after a months-long closure.

The theater will reopen on Friday, July 10, with new health and safety measures will be in place.

Foggers will be used to sanitize every auditorium and seat after each movie. Floor markers will be laid out to help ensure customers are social distancing.

Regal employees will undergo daily health screenings and will be required to wear face masks.

Moviegoers will also be required to wear face masks in the lobby, hallways and restrooms, but they can remove them while eating and drinking.

