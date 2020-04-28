'Disgusting' egg attack on street vendor selling face masks caught on camera

SOUTH LOS ANGELES -- Authorities are investigating after a suspect was captured on video throwing an egg at a street vendor at a South Los Angeles intersection.

Video posted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows a passenger in a vehicle call up the vendor, ask for the price of an item and then throw an egg at the unsuspecting vendor's chest.



The passenger tells the vendor, who was selling face masks, that he dropped money and as the vendor looks down, the man throws the egg and laughs as the vehicle drives off.

The department called the display "disgusting."

"To the suspect tho: During this #pandemic, choose to #stayhome next time. In the meantime, we'll be in touch," the agency said on Twitter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.
