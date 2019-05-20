Eiffel Tower closed down after intruder tries to climb up monument's side

A rescue worker, top in red, hangs from the Eiffel Tower while a climber is seen below him between two iron columns Monday, May 20, 2019 in Paris. (Michel Euler/AP Photo)

PARIS -- The Eiffel Tower closed down on Monday after a man began trying to scale the Paris monument.

A person could be seen dangling just below the third and highest level of the structure. A rescuer dressed in red was just above him.

Police said the climber was a male.

It wasn't immediately clear how the trespasser managed to get past the stringent security system.

A Paris police spokeswoman said a team of firefighters including a climbing specialist was on the scene and in touch with the intruder, whose motivations remain unclear.

Officials haven't immediately provided further information about the incident, and it's not known when the Eiffel Tower will reopen.

It's not the first time someone has attempted to climb up the tourist attraction. In 2015, British "freerunner" James Kingston climbed the edifice without safety ropes and without permission, dodging security cameras as he went.

The tower, the tallest structure in Paris, is 1,063 feet high, about the same height as an 81-story building.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News