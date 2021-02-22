el chapo

Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on US drug charges

By Michael Balsamo, Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- The wife of Mexican drug kingpin and escape artist Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was arrested on Monday at an airport in Virginia on international drug trafficking charges , the Justice Department said.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, who is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Mexico, was arrested at Dulles International Airport and is expected to appear in federal court in Washington on Tuesday.

She's accused of helping her husband escape from a Mexican prison in 2015 and was also "engaged in planning yet another prison escape" before Guzman was extradited to the U.S. in January 2017, the Justice Department said.

Guzman was sentenced to life behind bars in 2019. His Sinaloa cartel was responsible for smuggling mountains of cocaine and other drugs into the United States during his 25-year reign, prosecutors said in recent court papers. They also said his "army" was under orders to kidnap, torture and murder anyone who got in his way.

His wife is also accused of participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in the U.S.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illegal drugsel chapou.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
EL CHAPO
New video of Mexican gun battle during El Chapo son raid
El Chapo's son released after capture as violence erupts in Sinaloa
El Chapo's son released from capture as violence erupts
Chicago witness targeted by El Chapo cartel hustled to secure location
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
34k COVID vaccines to be sent to Central Valley, Newsom says
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
Man shot in the stomach near Visalia elementary school
More Valley schools to bring students back to campus this week
Fresno Police arrest DUI driver they say injured woman and her 3-year-old twins
Small cohorts of students return to Fresno Unified campuses
Clovis soccer team stranded in TX winter storms returns to Central CA
Show More
California COVID-19 cases decline: 3 reasons why
SSDI slowdown causes delays for those in need
32-year-old man shoots and kills dad at Woodlake home, sheriff's office says
Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Central Fresno, police say
Newsom gives update on CA's vaccination efforts
More TOP STORIES News