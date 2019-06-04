el chapo

El Chapo's requests for outdoor recreation, headphones denied amid escape concerns

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman won't be spending his free time exercising outdoors anytime soon.

The convicted drug kingpin made several requests regarding his time in a New York City prison, including that he be allowed to use headphones and that he be given "at least two hours of outdoor recreation per week." Judge Brian Cogan has rejected those requests, citing security concerns.

"I once again will not second-guess the Bureau of Prisons if it determines that defendant cannot have earplugs due to the unique safety concerns that he presents," Cogan wrote.

Guzman, who is currently at a federal correctional facility after being convicted on 10 counts of drug trafficking and conspiracy to murder, has escaped from prison twice before.

In his decision, Cogan also wrote that his prison conditions are a result of Guzman "previously running the Sinaloa Cartel from prison and engaging in multiple murder conspiracies to kill his enemies."

VIDEO: Authorities express concerns about Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's potential to escape
EMBED More News Videos

Guzman is currently behind bars at a federal correctional facility in New York convicted on 10 counts of drug trafficking and conspiracy to murder.



Cogan also denied Guzman's request to use the same commissary as the other inmates, writing that "certain commissary items are too dangerous to give" to inmates like Guzman.

Guzman is awaiting sentencing on June 25.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityel chapou.s. & worldprisonescaped prisoner
EL CHAPO
Drug lord El Chapo Guzman sentenced to life in prison
El Chapo's mother says US approved her visa to visit drug lord
Notorious drug lord 'El Chapo' may escape from New York prison
El Chapo, the fashionista? Drug lord to launch clothing line
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News