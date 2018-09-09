HIGHWAY 99

El Mexicano restaurant to reopen following major accident on Highway 99

The taco truck was hit in a chain-reaction accident in Fresno County when the catering vehicle was rear-ended by a semi-truck.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The owners of El Mexicano restaurants say they plan to reopen their business later this month after their popular taco truck was involved in a major accident on Highway 99 late Thursday night.

The taco truck was hit in a chain-reaction accident in Fresno County when the catering vehicle was rear-ended by a semi-truck, and then collided with two other vehicles and overturned.

The truck was totaled in the accident.

RELATED: Popular taco truck involved in accident, causing family business to shut down

The family owned and operated business decided to close their restaurant indefinitely, so they could focus on recovering from the accident.

They now say they will reopen their restaurant, on September 17th.

There is no word yet on when the taco truck, will be back in service.
