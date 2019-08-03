El Paso shooting: Trump, politicians respond to reports of active shooter near Texas mall

EL PASO, Tex. -- President Trump and Texas politicians are tweeting their support for the City of El Paso after reports of an active shooter near a local mall.

The El Paso Police Department first reported there was an active shooter in the area of Hawkins and Gateway East, near the Cielo Vista Mall at 10:03 am.

About an hour later, police said there were several reports of multiple shooters.

President Donald Trump has responded to the reports of the shooting, saying "God be with you all."



Rep. Veronica Escobar and El Paso-based presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke both responded.

"Truly heartbreaking," O'Rourke said. "Stay safe El Paso."



"Utterly heartbroken by the developing news in El Paso," Escobar tweeted. "Monitoring the situation and in communication with our law enforcement. Please stay safe."

