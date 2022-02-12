Local food truck gets creative for Valentine's Day as businesses battle supply chain issues

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Heart-shaped food is always popular for Valentine's Day, and it's a tradition for one Fresno-based food truck. But this year, there's a new twist on the special items because of supply chain challenges.El Premio Mayor Taco truck celebrates Valentine's Day with its Valen-taco heart-shaped box. It's a holiday staple, but this year will be a little different.Manager Bianca Loza says because of supply chain shortages and inflation, prices nearly tripled from $3 to $9 for one heart-shaped box.The taco truck did not want to pass that cost down to the consumer, so the staff got creative.Bianca says, "This year, we are going to be doing aluminum heart-shaped pans and instead of the tacos, we are going to be doing our barbacoa quesadilla in our heart-shaped form."El Premio Mayor will sell the quesadillas on Friday evening at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing in Downtown Fresno and Saturday from 4 pm-8 pm at Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis, as part of Fresno Street Eats.Bianca expects the heart-shaped quesadillas will sell out fast and says she's thankful for all of the support from the community over the past 25 years.Her mom started the truck in 1996 to feed her children. She was a single mother, and Bianca says she worked very hard to get to where they are now."Now, we have two little small taco shops and two food trucks, so just to see how much we have grown over the years and all because of the community, we are just so thankful and so blessed," says Bianca.Now, she's hoping for another 25 years and more.If you would like to purchase a heart-shaped quesadilla, El Premio Mayor taco truck will be at the Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company Friday until 9 pm. They will be at Sierra Vista Mall on Saturday evening from 4 to 8.Although it is one of their busiest days of the year, they will be closed on Valentine's Day, in unity with a nationwide campaign, 'A Day Without an Immigrant.'