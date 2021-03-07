Society

New El Toro Loco Supermarket opens in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Fresno is getting a new authentic Hispanic supermarket.

The Fresno community celebrated the grand opening of El Toro Loco Supermarket.

There was an official ribbon cutting at noon at the new location on Shields and West Avenue.

The store is also opening a restaurant specializing in Mexican food and the store will include check-cashing and money order vendors.

"We opened the store because this community needed something like this," says Jimmy Mohsen.

The store spokesperson says they have discounted prices.

There were more than 15 vendors and food trucks providing food and giving away prizes such as TVs, bikes and backpacks.
