77-year-old man using walker dies after being hit by car in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 77-year-old man who was hit by a car in central Fresno on Tuesday has died from his injuries.

The Fresno Police Department identified the man as Moua Ly.

It happened on Hughes at Weber just before 6:30 am.

Officers say Ly was using a walker going east on Hughes when he was hit by a Chevy.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Police detained the driver involved in the crash.

They say he has a suspended license and warrants and was being evaluated to determine if he was driving under the influence.

