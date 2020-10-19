2020 presidential election

Today is last day to register to vote online or by mail in California

We are just over two weeks from Election Day and millions of voters are not waiting until the last minute to vote.

Monday, Oct. 19 is an important deadline, it's the last day where you can register online or by mail to vote in California.

2020 ELECTION:California propositions: A voter's guide to the 2020 ballot measures

The Fresno County Elections Office says you can apply to register right now by filling out an online application. You can also call the State's Elections Division at 1-800-345-8683.
If you don't register by Oct. 19 you can still vote on Nov. 3.

You can track your ballot here.

What's the difference between an absentee and mail-in ballot?
There is no disputing that this year's election will be different than those in the past, but it will be relying more on ballots sent through the mail, than those cast in the ballot booth.



Statewide over 2.7 million ballots have been returned.

