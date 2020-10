Today is last day to register to vote online or by mail in California

EMBED >More News Videos There is no disputing that this year's election will be different than those in the past, but it will be relying more on ballots sent through the mail, than those cast in the ballot booth.

We are just over two weeks from Election Day and millions of voters are not waiting until the last minute to vote.Monday, Oct. 19 is an important deadline, it's the last day where you can register online or by mail to vote in California.The Fresno County Elections Office says you can apply to register right now by filling out an online application. You can also call the State's Elections Division at 1-800-345-8683.If you don't register by Oct. 19 you can still vote on Nov. 3.You can track your ballot here Statewide over 2.7 million ballots have been returned.