Today is last day to register to vote online or by mail in California

Monday, Oct. 19 is an important deadline, it's the last day where you can register online or by mail to vote in California.
The Fresno County Elections Office says you can apply to register right now by filling out an online application. You can also call the State's Elections Division at 1-800-345-8683.
If you don't register by Oct. 19 you can still vote on Nov. 3.
You can track your ballot here.
Statewide over 2.7 million ballots have been returned.
Statewide over 2.7 million ballots have been returned.