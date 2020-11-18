vote 2020

Trump pays $3 million for partial Wisconsin vote recount

A statewide recount would cost Trump $7.9 million. The $3 million he paid would be enough to cover the $2.8 million cost of a recount in the state's two most Democratic counties of Milwaukee and Dane
By Scott Bauer
MADISON, Wis. -- President Donald Trump has paid $3 million for a partial recount in Wisconsin but has yet to file a petition indicating which counties it is targeting, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Wednesday.

The Trump campaign has told the commission that it will file the petition by the 5 p.m. deadline, the commission tweeted.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.

A statewide recount would cost Trump $7.9 million. The $3 million he paid would be enough to cover the $2.8 million cost of a recount in the state's two most Democratic counties of Milwaukee and Dane. In those counties, Democrat Joe Biden received 577,455 votes. He won statewide by 20,608 votes, based on canvassed results submitted by the counties.

The recount, once formally approved by the elections commission chair, could start as soon as Thursday and no later than Saturday. It would have to be complete by Dec. 1.

Recounts in Wisconsin and across the country have historically resulted in very few vote changes. A 2016 presidential recount in Wisconsin netted Trump an additional 131 votes.

Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes that year and opposed the recount brought by Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

Trump and other Republicans have made claims of fraud and irregularities in the Wisconsin election, without evidence. The state's top elections chief and local officials have said there were no substantial reports of problems or wrongdoing.

See All National Results
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswisconsinelection resultsvote 2020joe bidenu.s. & worldelectionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Second Georgia county finds previously uncounted votes
VOTE 2020
Trump fires cybersecurity chief for saying election was secure
Second Georgia county finds previously uncounted votes
Biden filling out top White House team with campaign vets
What happens between now and Inauguration Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera COVID-19 survivor finally sees newborn baby after 1 month
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Iconic Fresno theater forced to stay closed ahead of the holidays
CA says masks must be worn outdoors at all times, few exceptions
Fresno zoo's beloved orangutan loses battle with cancer
How would a California curfew work? UCSF doctor weighs in
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
Show More
Boeing 737 Max update: FAA clears plane to fly again
Abandoned home destroyed by flames in Fresno Co.
PG&E appoints Patricia Popp as new CEO
Thousands lose power, including Reedley College, after crash
What Fresno Co. moving back into 'purple' tier means for local gyms
More TOP STORIES News