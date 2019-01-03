Bad electrical wiring may be to blame after an attic caught fire in Fowler on Thursday morning.Fire crews responded to the home near S. 7th Avenue and E. Tulare Street at about 5:30 on Thursday morning. Officials say the flames started in the attic of the home and the two people living inside woke up to the smell of smoke and the lights flickering. The two are staying with family for now.Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading past the attic. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but fire officials believe bad electrical wiring may be at fault.