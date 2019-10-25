Elementary school child critically injured in car crash in southeast Fresno

A young boy is in the hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a car while crossing the road in southeast Fresno.The boy is an elementary school student and was part of a group of 2-3 boys crossing the road in the area of E Ventura and S Orange at around 3:15 p.m. They did not use the crosswalk.The group of boys stopped at the median, where one lane of traffic stopped for them.They crossed and only one boy was hit.The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the police.