Elementary school child critically injured in car crash in southeast Fresno

A young boy is in the hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a car while crossing the road in southeast Fresno.

The boy is an elementary school student and was part of a group of 2-3 boys crossing the road in the area of E Ventura and S Orange at around 3:15 p.m. They did not use the crosswalk.

The group of boys stopped at the median, where one lane of traffic stopped for them.

They crossed and only one boy was hit.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
car crashchild injured
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Canyon Country fire erupts to 3,700 acres
Woman killed in head-on crash with semi-truck in Tulare County
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California explodes to 10,000 acres, forces evacuations
Clovis sued for allegedly not providing enough affordable housing
Thieves steal cross from Merced boy's memorial site
New scrutiny for closed investigation into deadly Fresno police shooting
Fresno city leaders want more say on who can open weed shops
Show More
Visalia child starvation case: Closing statements to begin
New Fresno initiative targets human trafficking
Merced High students may have been exposed to TB
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno police officer
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
More TOP STORIES News