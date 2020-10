More Central Valley elementary schools can now hold in-person classes

FRESNO COUNTY - 18 schools

Carden School of Fresno

Clay Joint Elementary School District

Faith Christian Academy

Fresno Adventist Academy

Fresno Christian School

Hume Lake Charter School

Kepler Charter School

Kerman Christian

Kerman Unified School District

Kings Canyon Unified School District

Kingsburg Elementary School

Laton Unified School District

Our Lady of Perpetual Help

Pine Ridge Elementary School

St. Anthony's Catholic School

St. Helen's Catholic School

St. LaSalle Catholic School

Truth Tabernacle Christian School

KINGS COUNTY - 5 schools

Armona Union Academy

Hanford Christian School

Kings Christian School (K-6)

Mary-Immaculate Queen School - Lemoore

St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School

TULARE COUNTY - 10 schools

Central Valley Christian Academy (K-6)

Dinuba Jr. Academy (k-2) and Dinuba Jr. Academy (k-6)

George McCann (Tk-2) and George McCann (Tk-6)

Hope Elementary

Saucelito Elementary

Sierra View Jr. Academy (TK-6)

St. Aloysius (TK-2) and St. Aloysius (TK-6)

St. Anne's Catholic School (TK-2) and St. Anne's Catholic School (TK-6)

St. Paul's School (TK-2) and St. Paul's School (TK-6)

Zion Lutheran School (K-2) and Zion Lutheran School (TK-6)

MERCED COUNTY - 3 schools

Bernhard Marks Elementary (3-5)

Our Lady of Miracles

Dos Palos Elementary (TK-2)

MADERA COUNTY - 7 schools

Chawanakee Academy Charter School

Edison-Bethune Charter School

Hillside Elementary

North Fork School

Sierra View Elementary

Spring Valley School

Webster Elementary

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A total of 43 elementary schools in the Central Valley have been given the green light to reopen campuses after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The California Department of Public Health has released a list of schools from across the state that have been granted a waiver to hold in-person classes.The list includes schools in Tulare, Fresno, Kings, Merced and Madera counties. (Scroll down to see the full list)Experts say the science points towards letting elementary school kids go to school.Of the schools that applied to the state for a waiver, only a handful were denied. None of the schools in Central Valley counties were denied.Here is the full list of Central Valley schools that were granted the waiver:You can see the waiver status of all the California schools that applied here