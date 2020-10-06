covid-19

More Central Valley elementary schools can now hold in-person classes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A total of 43 elementary schools in the Central Valley have been given the green light to reopen campuses after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The California Department of Public Health has released a list of schools from across the state that have been granted a waiver to hold in-person classes.

The list includes schools in Tulare, Fresno, Kings, Merced and Madera counties. (Scroll down to see the full list)

Experts say the science points towards letting elementary school kids go to school.

Of the schools that applied to the state for a waiver, only a handful were denied. None of the schools in Central Valley counties were denied.

Here is the full list of Central Valley schools that were granted the waiver:

FRESNO COUNTY - 18 schools



  • Carden School of Fresno
  • Clay Joint Elementary School District
  • Faith Christian Academy
  • Fresno Adventist Academy
  • Fresno Christian School
  • Hume Lake Charter School
  • Kepler Charter School
  • Kerman Christian
  • Kerman Unified School District
  • Kings Canyon Unified School District
  • Kingsburg Elementary School
  • Laton Unified School District
  • Our Lady of Perpetual Help
  • Pine Ridge Elementary School
  • St. Anthony's Catholic School
  • St. Helen's Catholic School
  • St. LaSalle Catholic School
  • Truth Tabernacle Christian School

    • KINGS COUNTY - 5 schools


  • Armona Union Academy
  • Hanford Christian School
  • Kings Christian School (K-6)
  • Mary-Immaculate Queen School - Lemoore
  • St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School

    • TULARE COUNTY - 10 schools


  • Central Valley Christian Academy (K-6)
  • Dinuba Jr. Academy (k-2) and Dinuba Jr. Academy (k-6)
  • George McCann (Tk-2) and George McCann (Tk-6)
  • Hope Elementary
  • Saucelito Elementary
  • Sierra View Jr. Academy (TK-6)
  • St. Aloysius (TK-2) and St. Aloysius (TK-6)
  • St. Anne's Catholic School (TK-2) and St. Anne's Catholic School (TK-6)
  • St. Paul's School (TK-2) and St. Paul's School (TK-6)
  • Zion Lutheran School (K-2) and Zion Lutheran School (TK-6)


    • MERCED COUNTY - 3 schools


  • Bernhard Marks Elementary (3-5)
  • Our Lady of Miracles
  • Dos Palos Elementary (TK-2)

    • MADERA COUNTY - 7 schools


  • Chawanakee Academy Charter School
  • Edison-Bethune Charter School
  • Hillside Elementary
  • North Fork School
  • Sierra View Elementary
  • Spring Valley School
  • Webster Elementary


    • You can see the waiver status of all the California schools that applied here.
